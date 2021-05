Articles

Thursday, 06 May 2021

Honeywell has agreed to pay the State Department $13 million after it transferred to other countries — including China — unauthorized technical data on the F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, among other weapon systems.The defense contractor will pay $...

