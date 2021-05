Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 21:24 Hits: 8

The U.S. Army has awarded Northrop Grumman a nearly $1 billion contract to produce the Common Infrared Countermeasure system for its aviation fleet.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/u713g6T9v_s/