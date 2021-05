Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 14:33 Hits: 0

The government in Helsinki have received finals offers from five vendors for the multibillion-dollar HX fighter competition, kicking off an evaluation phase slated to run through the remainder of...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/-Qg0w9Ltaaw/