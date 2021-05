Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 11:55 Hits: 11

Ralph Puckett will be one of the most highly decorated service members for valor in U.S. military history.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/01/he-mentored-decades-of-army-rangers-94-hell-receive-medal-of-honor.html