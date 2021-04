Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 20:42 Hits: 0

Apptronik Inc.'s prototype robotic arm features a design that can lift more than current robotic arms while weighing less.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/29/army-eyes-autonomous-robotic-arm-rapidly-resupply-its-futuristic-long-range-howitzer.html