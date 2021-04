Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 20:44 Hits: 0

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday decided not to dismiss a protest lawsuit filed by Amazon over rival Microsoft being awarded a controversial $10 billion cloud-computing contract instead of Amazon Web Services (AWS).Microsoft...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/550794-court-declines-to-dismiss-amazon-challenge-against-jedi-decision