Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Australia will expand its war games with the United States as part of a $580 million effort to respond to increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific, the country’s prime minister said Wednesday.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the dollars would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/550709-australia-expanding-war-games-with-us-amid-tensions-with-china