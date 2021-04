Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 20:30 Hits: 0

The U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4% increase that was the second-slowest ever.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/26/census-texas-gains-seats-congress-california-loses-first-time.html