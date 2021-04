Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 20:37 Hits: 0

U.S. Special Operations Command Central admitted that a Twitter message Saturday was a mistakenly posted search term, not a hack as it initially said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/26/cryptic-specops-tweet-was-accidental-search-term-not-hack-originally-claimed.html