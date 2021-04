Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 23:08 Hits: 1

The U.S. military and NATO would be shipping some military equipment out of Afghanistan while deciding what would remain behind with the Afghan Defense and Security Force, said Gen. Austin Miller.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/obtZR7Bn-9s/