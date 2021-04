Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 13:56 Hits: 4

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft specially designed to look for things like submarines, landed early Saturday and had been set to join the search

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/dPFriYCfVvk/