Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 00:07 Hits: 0

The U.S. military will use its aircraft to help look for an Indonesian submarine that went missing Wednesday with 53 people on board.At the request of the Indonesian government, the Defense Department is “sending airborne assets to assist in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/549874-us-military-to-help-with-search-for-missing-indonesian-submarine