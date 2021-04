Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 18:57 Hits: 2

The hospital ship Mercy welcomed the tiltrotor aircraft that will serve as the Navy's next carrier delivery platform onto its deck for the first time.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/19/marine-v-22-osprey-makes-first-landing-navy-hospital-ship.html