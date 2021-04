Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 12:25 Hits: 2

After a five-day training regimen, the Marines drove into the open ocean in the tracked, armored vehicles.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/18/aavs-given-ok-marines-go-back-water-after-deadly-accident-last-summer.html