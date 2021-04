Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:07 Hits: 24

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, acknowledged Thursday that the U.S. government's “ability to collect intelligence on a day-to-day basis” within Afghanistan “will diminish” with the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/548420-sullivan-ability-to-collect-intelligence-on-basis-in-afghanistan