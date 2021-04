Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:27 Hits: 24

The Biden administration said Thursday they could assess “with low to moderate confidence” that Russia was behind bounties placed on U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan in 2019.“The United States Intelligence Community assesses with low to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/548427-biden-administration-attributes-afghanistan-troop-bounties-to-russia