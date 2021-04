Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

The head of U.S. European Command on Thursday said there is “low to medium risk” of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few weeks.Gen. Tod Wolters said the chances of an invasion, while hinging on a variety of factors, would likely...

