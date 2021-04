Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 18:00 Hits: 1

The combat pilot flew over 50 aircraft models, fought in two wars; and saw action in nine major naval engagements.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/15/reported-dead-80-years-ago-retired-navy-capt-robbie-roberts-turns-107.html