Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 19:47 Hits: 1

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to decline to hear a lawsuit alleging that America's all-male military draft amounts to unconstitutional discrimination on the basis of sex.In a 26-page brief, the Department of Justice on...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/548518-doj-asks-supreme-court-to-decline-suit-claiming-all-male-draft-is