Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 23:54 Hits: 3

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is backing President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, while disagreeing with the administration's timeline for pulling out.“We've been there for 20 years, we've had our ups and our downs...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/548583-boehner-on-afghanistan-its-time-to-pull-out-the-troops