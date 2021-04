Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 19:10 Hits: 1

The VA estimates 3.5 million veterans were exposed to toxic burn pits, yet 75% are denied health care and disability compensation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/13/advocates-veterans-sickened-burn-pits-are-taking-their-biggest-stand-yet-capitol-hill.html