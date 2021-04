Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 08:53 Hits: 0

Gen. Enzo Vecciarelli made the prediction at a Rome seminar on missile defense, stating that directed-energy weapons were “probably the future” when it came to stopping the hypersonic missiles now...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/VG7Um2vohrs/