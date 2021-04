Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:48 Hits: 1

As a result of the findings, the Army has implemented new procedures and protocols for the use of Guard forces and aviation assets in civil disturbance scenarios.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/14/soldiers-involved-flying-helicopter-low-over-dc-protesters-have-been-disciplined-army-says.html