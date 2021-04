Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 18:59 Hits: 5

The Democratic chairman of the House Armed Services Committee tore into the White House on Tuesday for a delay in sending Congress its full 2022 budget request.“I am deeply concerned about the Biden administration dragging their feet on getting us...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/548003-armed-services-chairman-knocks-white-house-for-dragging-their-feet-on-budget