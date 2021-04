Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 19:41 Hits: 3

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said Tuesday that President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September "was overdue," even as Biden faced bipartisan criticism over the announcement.“I wouldn’t say enough is...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/army/548013-colin-powell-on-afghanistan-weve-done-all-we-can-do