Published on Monday, 12 April 2021

Israel is standing firm in its opposition to President Biden’s vow to rejoin the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran that former President Trump withdrew from in 2018. U.S. and Iranian officials are holding indirect talks for the second week in...

