Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 11:40 Hits: 3

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing and a Navy spokesman declined to say when it might be completed.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/10/fire-ravaged-bonhomme-richard-will-be-decommissioned-then-towed-texas-scrapping.html