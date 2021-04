Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 18:40 Hits: 2

Authorities in Maryland say they have charged an off-duty Pentagon officer with second-degree murder in the shootings of two men outside a condominium building.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/09/police-off-duty-pentagon-officer-charged-second-degree-murder-fatal-shooting.html