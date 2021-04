Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 22:30 Hits: 1

The administration wants to make sure the private sector has the ability to weigh in on procurement standards in an impending executive order.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/04/white-house-seek-industry-input-new-software-security-rules-nsc-official-says/173225/