Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 18:56 Hits: 1

A House Democrat on Wednesday called for former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller to be jailed, citing what she called "human rights violations" at the southern border.Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee...

