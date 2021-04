Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 16:32 Hits: 0

Maj. Gen. Ken Kampe told reporters at a press conference that an investigation was immediately launched after the accusations were made.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/02/fort-sill-army-trainers-suspended-amid-allegations-of-trainees-sexual-assault.html