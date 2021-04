Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:42 Hits: 6

The service sent an All Army Activities message to the force detailing new guidelines for the Class B variation of the World War II-style AGSU.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/01/soldiers-can-now-wear-awards-class-b-version-of-new-army-green-uniform.html