Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 19:58 Hits: 5

As of Thursday, the VA had fully vaccinated about 1.9 million people. About 45% of VA patients ages 75 and older had been vaccinated.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/01/vaccine-refusal-rate-3-among-veterans-slightly-higher-rural-areas.html