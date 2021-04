Articles

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued two toddlers from a “potentially life-threatening situation” near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday after they were dropped over a 14-foot wall by smugglers who then fled.Two girl toddlers were rescued in Santa...

