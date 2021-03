Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 18:29 Hits: 1

The so-called "rounding out" rule will be phased out Aug. 1, 2021, according to the VA.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/29/gi-bill-rule-change-could-cost-veterans-thousands-of-dollars-semester.html