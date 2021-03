Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 19:40 Hits: 1

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Monday that the Biden administration will have to work to reestablish relationships with allies that took a hit under the Trump administration.“We do have to rebuild some trust with allies...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/545435-haines-stresses-rebuilding-intelligence-allies-post-trump