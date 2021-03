Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 2

A soon-to-be-published Veterans Affairs study of vaccine-induced antibody response is among the first in the nation to look at time length of immunity.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/26/groundbreaking-va-study-shows-how-long-covid-19-vaccine-immunity-may-last.html