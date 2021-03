Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 18:35 Hits: 2

Pelosi tapped Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the DC National Guard, to be the House's first African American sergeant-at-arms.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/26/pelosi-taps-dc-national-guard-head-lead-house-security.html