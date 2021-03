Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:38 Hits: 2

Cyber Command took more than three weeks to design and fine-tune the meme before posting it -- an eternity in the fleeting world of online feuding.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/25/defense-department-took-22-days-create-silly-bear-meme-roast-russian-hackers.html