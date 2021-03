Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 21:13 Hits: 1

Technology like sensors built into infrastructure and emergency alerts has possible benefits, but in a new study dozens of experts weigh in on where some of the more significant pitfalls may lie.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/03/these-are-riskiest-smart-city-technologies-cybersecurity-experts-say/172936/