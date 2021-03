Articles

Fully withdrawing from Afghanistan by May 1 would be "dangerous," the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said Wednesday.At an event hosted by Foreign Policy, Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) added that based on his conversations with...

