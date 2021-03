Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 21:39 Hits: 7

The U.S. military has said Ramstein is used to “conduct operational level planning, monitoring and assessment of assigned airpower missions throughout Europe and Africa,” but not to launch or operate...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/Q_G-26N1X6U/