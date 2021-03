Articles

The possibility of China trying to invade Taiwan could happen sooner than most people think, the admiral nominated to lead U.S. military forces in the Indo-Pacific region said Tuesday.Adm. John Aquilino, currently the head of U.S. Pacific Fleet,...

