Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:48 Hits: 8

Saudi Arabia offered Yemen’s Houthi rebels a cease-fire Monday as part of a plan that would also allow a major airport to reopen in Yemen’s capital.The new initiative comes amid stepped-up attacks by the Houthis against Saudi oil infrastructure, as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/544331-saudis-propose-ceasefire-with-yemens-houthi-rebels