Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

Jockeying over defense funding is heating up amid expectations President Biden will request an essentially flat Pentagon budget for next year.This past week, a group of progressive Democrats sent Biden a letter calling for him to “significantly”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/544126-battle-heats-up-over-pentagon-spending-plans