Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:20 Hits: 1

Minority students have been nominated to military service academies at disproportionately lower rates than their white counterparts for more than two decades, according to a study published Wednesday based on admissions data.The report, published by...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/543647-minorities-underrepresented-in-nominations-to-military-service-academies