Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 03:04 Hits: 1

The Army denied an appeal to return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier whom former President Trump pardoned for allegedly murdering a man in Afghanistan, an Army spokesperson told The Hill on Thursday.USA...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/543760-army-denies-appeal-to-return-medals-to-soldier-trump-pardoned-report