Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 0

The award was the result of a yearslong push to have Cpl. Salvatore Naimo's heroism during the Korean War recognized.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/19/marine-who-risked-his-life-korean-war-awarded-silver-star-his-89th-birthday.html