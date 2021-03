Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 22:19 Hits: 0

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers with military or national security backgrounds introduced a bill Thursday to repeal three decades-old war authorizations.The bill would repeal the 1991 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/543950-bipartisan-house-bill-would-repeal-decades-old-war-authorizations