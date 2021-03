Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said Thursday that China and Russia will pose the greatest threats to the United States for the foreseeable future.Speaking at The Hill’s “The Future of Modern Expeditionary Warfare” event, Berger said that...

